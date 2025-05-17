Russian President Putin extends birthday greetings to Kassym-Jomart Tokayev

Putin hailed the personal contribution of Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev to the enhancement of a strategic partnership and alliance between the two nations.

I’m convinced these relations will continue to evolve to benefit the fraternal nations of Russia and Kazakhstan as well as ensure the security and stability in the Eurasian space, reads the letter.

To note, President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev turns 72 years old on Saturday, May 17.

Earlier it was reported that Kassym-Jomart Tokayev had met with Armenian Parliament Speaker Simonyan.