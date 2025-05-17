EN
    Belarusian President congratulates Kassym-Jomart Tokayev on birthday

    13:20, 17 May 2025

    Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko sent a birthday message to Kazakh leader Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, who turns 72 today, Kazinform News Agency cites the press service of the Belarusian Head of State.

    Belarusian President congratulates Kassym-Jomart Tokayev on birthday
    Photo credit: Akorda

    Thanks to your strong leadership, friendly Kazakhstan successfully addresses key objectives aimed for sustainable economic growth and comprehensive modernization of its political system, said Lukashenko, noting that “Astana’s contribution to the realization of the global agenda is prominent than ever”.

    The Belarusian President also highlighted that Minsk highly values the warm and trust-based relations between the two nations and attaches great importance to their continued development.

    Lukashenko expressed confidence that mutual trust and equality the Belarusian-Kazakh multi-format dialogue built on will continue to serve as the basis for greater bilateral partnership.

    Earlier it was reported that Russian President Vladimir Putin had extended birthday greetings to Kassym-Jomart Tokayev. 

