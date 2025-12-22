Two Kazakhstani boxers among top 5 in world

The federation picked the top five boxers in both the men’s and women’s categories, with the final winners to be determined through fan voting on social media.

Kazakhstan's boxers Makhmud Sabyrkhan and Natalya Bogdanova made it to the list of nominees. Both are world champions, with Makhmud Sabyrkhan becoming a two-time world champion in 2025.

The nominees for the best male boxer of the year are Fazliddin Erkinboev and Javokhir Ummataliyev from Uzbekistan, Luiz Oliveira and Yuri Falcao from Brazil, and Makhmud Sabyrkhan from Kazakhstan.

The best female boxer of the year nominees include Jaismine Lamboria and Minakshi Hooda from India, Sunniva Hofstad of Norway, Natalya Bogdanova from Kazakhstan, and Agata Kaczmarska of Poland.

It is worth noting that Kazakhstan’s national boxing team emerged as the undisputed leader of the 2025 World Boxing Championships in Liverpool, capturing seven gold medals and confirming the country’s status as a global powerhouse in the sport.