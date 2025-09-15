Team Kazakhstan wraps up World Boxing Championships with 7 gold medals

Torekhan Sabyrkhan, 19, competing at his first senior World Championships, secured a gold medal. In the final of the under-70 kg weight category, he defeated Japan’s Sewon Okazawa. The young Kazakh boxer delivered a composed performance, capturing the first World Championship title of his career.





Photo credit: Sports.kz

Kazakhstan’s Nataliya Bogdanova competed in the final of the under-70 kg weight category, where she faced Australia’s Lakeisha Pergoliti. Bogdanova claimed a decisive 5–0 victory.

Photo credit: Sports.kz

Another Kazakh heavyweight boxer Aibek Oralbay capped off his team’s campaign at the World Boxing Championships in Liverpool with a remarkable victory.

In the final of the over-90 kg weight category, Oralbay faced Uzbekistan’s Jakhongir Zokirov. After a hard-fought battle, the Kazakh claimed a narrow 3–2 win over his opponent.

With this triumph, Aibek Oralbay became the first-ever world champion from Kazakhstan in the super heavyweight division.

Thus, Team Kazakhstan wrapped up the World Boxing Championships with seven gold medals.

Earlier, Makhmud Sabyrkhan, Sanzhar Tashkenbay and Alua Balkibekova claimed gold, while Nazym Kyzaibay took silver.

As reported earlier, the Head of State, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, has congratulated Kazakh boxers on their victories.