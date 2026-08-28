Two Kazakh women went missing after Nepal disaster

Searches are underway for the two citizens who were reportedly in the disaster zone.

Earlier, the Ministry confirmed only one Kazakh woman, who was part of a tourist group, went missing on the border between Nepal and China.

The Ministry is working closely with local authorities and maintaining contact with the families of the missing.

Search operations for missing persons are ongoing, and Kazakh diplomats are cooperating with local authorities.

As stated previously, the Foreign Ministry reported no Kazakhstani citizens have been reported among those who died or went missing following flooding in the area along the Nepal-China border.

On August 26, sudden floods triggered landslides that swept through valleys and settlements, destroying homes, roads, bridges, and infrastructure.

Nepal's National Disaster Risk Reduction Management Authority said that as many as 359 bodies had been recovered from flood-hit areas by Thursday evening, with 910 people still missing.