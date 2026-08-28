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    359 dead, 910 missing in Nepal's floods

    07:11, 28 August 2026

    Nepal's National Disaster Risk Reduction Management Authority said that as many as 359 bodies had been recovered from flood-hit areas by Thursday evening, with 910 people still missing, Xinhua reported.

    Nepal, flash floods,
    Photo credit: Xinhua

    Rescue and search operations are continuing in the affected areas, with authorities working to locate missing people and recover more bodies.

    Nepal Tourism Board said that 31 foreign nationals were rescued from the affected areas.

    The Nepal Police called on all families affected by the disaster to go to the nearest police station and submit the relevant information and materials of the missing persons.

    Earlier,  Qazinform reported that a Kazakh tourist had gone missing after floods along the Nepal-China border.

    Nepal Flooding Natural disasters World News Asia
    Arailym Temirgaliyeva
    Arailym Temirgaliyeva
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