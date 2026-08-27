Kazakh tourist went missing after floods along Nepal–China border

According to preliminary information, the Kazakh citizen crossed the border from Nepal into China with the tourist group, Foreign Ministry spokesperson Zhanbolat Usenov said.

Her current location remains unknown so far.

Search operations for missing persons are ongoing, and Kazakh diplomats are cooperating with local authorities.

Earlier, the Foreign Ministry reported no Kazakhstani citizens have been reported among those died or missing following flooding in the area along the Nepal-China border.

As written before, severe flash floods and mudslides along the Nepal–Tibet border claimed at least 160 lives, with hundreds more missing.