Kazakh tourist went missing after floods along Nepal–China border
Kazakh diplomats are working to determine the whereabouts of a Kazakh woman who was part of a tourist group in the area affected by devastating floods and landslides on the border between Nepal and China, Qazinform News Agency reports.
According to preliminary information, the Kazakh citizen crossed the border from Nepal into China with the tourist group, Foreign Ministry spokesperson Zhanbolat Usenov said.
Her current location remains unknown so far.
Search operations for missing persons are ongoing, and Kazakh diplomats are cooperating with local authorities.
Earlier, the Foreign Ministry reported no Kazakhstani citizens have been reported among those died or missing following flooding in the area along the Nepal-China border.
As written before, severe flash floods and mudslides along the Nepal–Tibet border claimed at least 160 lives, with hundreds more missing.
If this is the condition of the rocks, just imagine what the people of Nepal must have gone through, Oh God pic.twitter.com/jFnksP9Edj— Prayag (@theprayagtiwari) August 27, 2026