No Kazakhstani citizens among those died or missing in Nepal floods, Foreign Ministry says

According to Foreign Ministry spokesperson Zhanbolat Usenov, Kazakhstan’s diplomatic authorities are closely monitoring the situation.

As of now, no citizens of Kazakhstan have been listed among those died or missing as a result of the flooding on the Nepal-China border. The situation remains under the control of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Usenov said.

Kazakhstani diplomats had earlier begun verifying information on whether any Kazakhstani nationals were among tourists reported missing following the natural disaster.

Earlier, it was reported the death toll from a massive flash flood in Nepal's Bhote Koshi River on Wednesday had reached 22.