No Kazakhstani citizens among those died or missing in Nepal floods, Foreign Ministry says
No Kazakhstani citizens have been reported among those died or missing following flooding in the area along the Nepal-China border, Kazakhstan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs said, Qazinform News Agency reports.
According to Foreign Ministry spokesperson Zhanbolat Usenov, Kazakhstan’s diplomatic authorities are closely monitoring the situation.
As of now, no citizens of Kazakhstan have been listed among those died or missing as a result of the flooding on the Nepal-China border. The situation remains under the control of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Usenov said.
Kazakhstani diplomats had earlier begun verifying information on whether any Kazakhstani nationals were among tourists reported missing following the natural disaster.
Earlier, it was reported the death toll from a massive flash flood in Nepal's Bhote Koshi River on Wednesday had reached 22.