Two full moons to light up May skies, including rare Blue Moon

The first full moon, known as the Flower Moon, will reach its peak illumination on May 1. The name originates from Native American traditions, reflecting the abundance of wildflowers such as lupine, violets and anemones that bloom across North America during this period.

A second full moon will occur on May 31. This phenomenon is referred to as a Blue Moon, a term commonly used when two full moons appear within a single calendar month. Despite its name, the Moon will not actually appear blue.

Astronomers note that such events are relatively uncommon, giving rise to the phrase “once in a blue moon,” used to describe something rare. In some cases, atmospheric conditions such as volcanic ash have historically caused the Moon to appear bluish, though this is not expected during the upcoming event.

The dates and visibility of both full moons may vary slightly depending on location and time zone.

Earlier this month, the April full moon, known as the Pink Moon, was observed in the sky over Astana.