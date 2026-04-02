Pink Moon lights up the sky over Astana

The astronomical event was visible to residents in the evening and pre-dawn hours.

Photo credit: Malika Safargaliyeva/ Qazinform

Despite its name, Earth’s natural satellite does not actually change color. The term “Pink Moon” originates from the traditions of Native American tribes and refers to the blooming season of pink creeping phlox, which occurs in early April. However, when low on the horizon, the Moon can appear slightly pink due to the scattering of light in Earth’s atmosphere.

On the day of the full moon, it was located in the constellation of Virgo. It could be observed in the eastern sky in the evening and in the west before sunrise.

The April full moon, known as the Paschal Full Moon, is used to determine the date of Catholic Easter, which in 2026 falls on April 5.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that a total lunar eclipse, known as a “Blood Moon,” was observed on March 3.