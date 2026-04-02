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    Pink Moon lights up the sky over Astana

    11:46, 2 April 2026

    The April full moon, known as the “Pink Moon,” was observed in the sky over Astana on the night of April 2, Qazinform News Agency reports.

    Pink Moon lights up the sky over Astana
    Collage credit: Canva/ Ralina Jakisheva

    The astronomical event was visible to residents in the evening and pre-dawn hours.

    Pink Moon lights up the sky over Astana
    Photo credit: Malika Safargaliyeva/ Qazinform

    Despite its name, Earth’s natural satellite does not actually change color. The term “Pink Moon” originates from the traditions of Native American tribes and refers to the blooming season of pink creeping phlox, which occurs in early April. However, when low on the horizon, the Moon can appear slightly pink due to the scattering of light in Earth’s atmosphere.

    On the day of the full moon, it was located in the constellation of Virgo. It could be observed in the eastern sky in the evening and in the west before sunrise.

    The April full moon, known as the Paschal Full Moon, is used to determine the date of Catholic Easter, which in 2026 falls on April 5.

    Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that a total lunar eclipse, known as a “Blood Moon,” was observed on March 3.

    The Moon Astronomy Astana Kazakhstan
    Ralina Jakisheva
    Ralina Jakisheva
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