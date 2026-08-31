Turkmenistan highlights tourism growth at CIS News Agencies meeting

Gulyalek Mukhammetberdyeva, Head of the International Press and Information Department of the State News Agency of Turkmenistan, announced over 70 private companies currently operate with government backing, offering diverse routes and services.

Photo credit: AZERTAC

She said travel firms are recruiting young specialists with foreign language skills to serve tourists from the CIS, Asia-Pacific, and Europe.

She named the country's rich cultural and historical heritage as one of Turkmenistan's main tourism resources highlighting Turkmen carpets, prized by visitors, Akhal-Teke horses, showcased at specialized complexes.

Gulyalek Mukhammetberdyeva briefed on the active development of the Avaza National Tourist Zone since 2008, with new hotels and infrastructure. In October 2026, Avaza will host the CIS Council of Heads of State and cultural events.

She also focused on historical sites, namely, ancient cities of Merv, Nisa, and Kunya Urgench — all UNESCO World Heritage sites, as well as nine state reserves, including Badkhyz, Repetek, and Khazar and desert tourism featuring unique dunes and landscapes that attract adventure travelers.

Participants were shown a video highlighting historical monuments, desert scenery, Avaza’s modern facilities, and Ashgabat’s capital landmarks.

It was earlier reported, World Akhal-Teke Championship to showcase Turkmen heritage in the Netherlands this September.