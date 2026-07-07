World Akhal-Teke Championship to showcase Turkmen heritage in Netherlands

The Netherlands will host the International Akhal-Teke Horse Beauty Contest this September at the Peelbergen Equestrian Centre in Kronenberg under the slogan “Golden Heritage. Endless Spirit”.

Фото: Kazinform

Renowned for its distinctive golden sheen, endurance and grace, the Akhal-Teke breed will be showcased alongside Turkmen culture, traditional craftsmanship and centuries-old horse breeding traditions.

The Akhal-Teke embodies beauty, grace, and timeless wonder. Revered as a living symbol of Turkmenistan’s cultural heritage, it reflects the nation’s elegance, resilience, and enduring triumphs.

Phоtо credit: Screenshot

The event is being organized by the Türkmenistanyň Atlary State Association in cooperation with the European Association of Akhal-Teke Horses. It will be held during the year celebrated under Turkmenistan's national motto, " Turkmenistan – the Homeland of the Magnificent Akhal-Teke Horses."

This is the first time Turkmenistan is organizing a World Championship of this scale. Its purpose is to elevate the global prestige of the Akhal-Teke horse to an even greater level. Turkmen horses are considered to be the nation’s treasure and source of pride.

Phоtо credit: Screenshot

The championship in the Netherlands aims not only to showcase the exceptional qualities of these 'heavenly' horses but also to strengthen Turkmenistan's international cultural and sporting ties with the countries of the European Union.

The three-day program will reportedly feature equestrian competitions, the International Akhal-Teke Horse Beauty Contest, a scientific conference on preserving and promoting the breed, and exhibitions of Turkmen culture, crafts and traditions. Performances by the renowned Galkynyş National Equestrian Games Group and artists from the State Circus of Turkmenistan will also be among the event's highlights.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that Aqzhan, a rare isabelline Akhal-Teke mare and a favorite of President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, has become a new cultural symbol of Astana, attracting attention on social media and in international magazines for her distinctive golden coat and noble appearance.