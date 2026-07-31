Trump declares Hamas disarmament agreement reached

According to Trump, the agreement became a critical step in the implementation of his plan to stop the war in the Gaza Strip.

“This agreement is a critical step towards Gaza finally being governed by a new Palestinian government that will work closely with the Board of Peace to help the Palestinian people. At the same time, Israel will have the security it deserves, with Gaza no longer used as a base for terror attacks,” Trump wrote on Truth Social.

He described the document as a major milestone in the implementation of the Trump 20-Point Plan, and said the deal would be carried out in phases.

“The agreement will be carried out in carefully structured phases. As disarmament is completed, Israeli forces will withdraw, and the International Stabilization Force will work with a new Palestinian police force to take responsibility for Gaza being safe for its residents and its neighbors,” said he.

Trump also thanked Egypt, Qatar and Türkiye for their mediation efforts, and his personal team, who made this historic breakthrough possible.

"One year ago there was a violent raging war, humanitarian crisis and hostages kept in brutal captivity. We have made historic progress and there is still much work to do. I want to thank the mediators - Egypt, Qatar, and Türkiye - for their important efforts, and especially my outstanding team, whose tireless work made this historic breakthrough possible," he emphasized.

As it was reported, in January this year, President of Kazakhstan Kassym‑Jomart Tokayev received an official invitation from U.S. President Donald Trump to join the newly established Gaza Board of Peace and for Kazakhstan to become one of its founding member states. The Charter of the Board of Peace, established as part of the Gaza Strip peace settlement, was signed on January 22 on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum in Davos.