Trump signals pressure on Cuba as energy crisis deepens

Speaking Thursday alongside players of Inter Miami CF, Trump told the club’s Cuban-born owner Jorge Mas that developments on the island were imminent.

“You’ll soon be celebrating what’s going on in Cuba,” Trump said, adding that the Cuban authorities “want to make a deal. So badly you have no idea.”

“It’s going to be an amazing day,” Mas replied.

In an interview with CNN on Friday, Trump said, “Cuba is gonna fall pretty soon,” adding that Havana’s leadership was negotiating and that he might send U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio to the island. “Right now the focus is Iran,” Trump said. “But we’ve got plenty of time. Cuba’s ready – after 50 years.”

The remarks came as Cuba struggles with a worsening fuel shortage after political upheaval in Venezuela disrupted oil supplies. The shortage has contributed to repeated nationwide blackouts and a growing energy crisis.

Across the island, fuel shortages have limited transport and electricity generation, forcing many residents to cook with firewood during outages. Cuba’s aging Soviet-era power infrastructure has struggled to meet demand without sufficient crude oil.

Tourism, a key sector of the Cuban economy, has also been affected. International airlines including Air France have suspended flights to Havana due to refueling difficulties.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that the United States would authorize companies to apply for licenses to resell Venezuelan oil to Cuba’s private sector, according to new guidance issued by the U.S. Treasury Department, a move that could partially ease the island’s acute fuel shortages.