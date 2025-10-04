Trump says Hamas “ready for peace” after group issues response to ceasefire deal

“Out of keenness to end the aggression and genocide being carried out against our steadfast people in the Gaza Strip, and stemming from national responsibility, and in defense of the constants, rights, and higher interests of our people, the Islamic Resistance Movement Hamas has conducted in-depth consultations within its leadership institutions, broad consultations with Palestinian forces and factions, and consultations with brothers, mediators, and friends, in order to reach a responsible position in dealing with U.S. President Donald Trump’s plan,” the message read.

In its statement, Hamas acknowledged the role of mediators and outlined its stance on the peace negotiations.

“Hamas appreciates the Arab, Islamic, and international efforts, as well as the efforts of U.S. President Donald Trump, calling for an end to the war on the Gaza Strip, the exchange of prisoners, the immediate entry of aid, the rejection of the occupation of the Strip, and the rejection of the displacement of our Palestinian people from it,” the group wrote.

The group said it accepted the framework of the plan “in a manner that achieves an end to the war and a full withdrawal from the Strip,” and expressed readiness to “immediately enter, through the mediators, into negotiations to discuss the details.” Hamas also indicated approval “to hand over the administration of the Gaza Strip to a Palestinian body of independents (technocrats) based on Palestinian national consensus and supported by Arab and Islamic backing.”

The statement concluded that issues concerning the future of Gaza and Palestinian rights would be decided later through a collective national position and within a comprehensive Palestinian framework, with Hamas included in the process.

Donald Trump shared his opinion on the statement in a Truth Social post, in which he expressed readiness for further discussions and hope for a long-lasting peace in the region.

“Based on the Statement just issued by Hamas, I believe they are ready for a lasting peace. Israel must immediately stop the bombing of Gaza, so that we can get the Hostages out safely and quickly! Right now, it’s far too dangerous to do that. We are already in discussions on details to be worked out. This is not about Gaza alone, this is about long sought peace in the Middle East,” he wrote.

Hours earlier, Trump had set a deadline for the proposed ceasefire deall. The peace proposal in question, aimed at ending the conflict in Gaza, was released earlier this week. On the same day, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu met with Trump at the White House and expressed support for the initiative.