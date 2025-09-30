US and Israel present united front on Gaza peace proposal, await Hamas response

Speaking at a joint press conference, Trump said the United States was “beyond very close” to a peace agreement that could bring an end to nearly two years of conflict in the enclave. He warned that if Hamas refuses the proposal, Israel would have Washington’s backing to pursue its military objectives.

The 20-point plan unveiled by the White House sets out an immediate ceasefire, the exchange of hostages and prisoners, a phased Israeli withdrawal, Hamas disarmament, and the creation of a transitional governance structure under international oversight. The proposal also foresees large-scale humanitarian assistance and reconstruction projects in Gaza, alongside the deployment of an International Stabilization Force (ISF) with participation from Arab and international partners.

Netanyahu voiced approval for the initiative, saying it addressed Israel’s objectives. “I support your plan to end the war in Gaza, which achieves our war aims. It will bring back to Israel all our hostages, dismantle Hamas’s military capabilities, end its political rule, and ensure that Gaza never again poses a threat to Israel,” he said.

Still, differences remained visible. Netanyahu reiterated his opposition to the Palestinian Authority assuming control of Gaza and dismissed the possibility of Palestinian statehood, while the American document acknowledges such aspirations, yet without offering recognition or a timeline. Hamas has not publicly accepted the plan. While the group initially said it had only seen media reports, mediators from Qatar and Egypt later shared the document with its representatives, who said they would review it “in good faith.”

Israel believes Hamas continues to hold 48 hostages, including 20 alive, following its October 7, 2023, attack that killed about 1,200 people and triggered the conflict. The war has since left much of Gaza devastated, with more than 66,000 Palestinians reported killed, according to local health authorities. Israel has launched some of its largest offensives in recent weeks, with Netanyahu vowing to dismantle Hamas in its final strongholds. The White House emphasized that under the new plan, Gaza would be governed temporarily by a technocratic Palestinian committee for day-to-day administration, overseen by an international “Board of Peace” chaired by President Trump and joined by former UK Prime Minister Tony Blair and other figures. The arrangement would remain in place until reforms within the Palestinian Authority are completed.

Monday’s meeting was Netanyahu’s fourth visit to the White House since Trump’s return to office in January. The talks came as several Western states recognized Palestinian statehood at the United Nations, a move criticized by Washington and rejected by Israel.

While the plan has now received Israel’s endorsement, analysts note that its implementation depends on Hamas’ response and on negotiations involving regional mediators.