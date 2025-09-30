Trump administration sets out Gaza peace proposal with ceasefire and withdrawal terms

The proposal, presented by U.S. President Donald Trump on Monday, calls for hostilities to cease once both sides accept the agreement. According to the plan, all hostages held by Hamas, both alive and deceased, would be returned within 72 hours. In exchange, Israel would release 250 prisoners serving life sentences as well as 1,700 Palestinians detained after October 7, 2023, including women and children. For each deceased Israeli hostage, the remains of 15 Palestinians would also be returned.

The document sets out provisions for humanitarian assistance, including immediate large-scale deliveries of food, medical supplies, and materials to rebuild basic infrastructure. Distribution would be carried out by the United Nations, the Red Crescent, and other international organizations.

On governance, the plan foresees the establishment of a technocratic Palestinian committee to oversee daily services, supported by an international body known as the “Board of Peace.” This body would be chaired by President Trump and include international representatives such as former UK Prime Minister Tony Blair.

Security arrangements include the deployment of an International Stabilization Force (ISF) with participation from Arab and international partners, working alongside trained Palestinian police units. The force would coordinate with Egypt and Jordan, which are cited for their experience in security matters.

The roadmap emphasizes that Israel will not annex Gaza. Instead, Israeli forces would progressively withdraw from the territory in coordination with the international force, handing over areas once demilitarization milestones are met. Hamas is excluded from future governance under the proposal, though members willing to disarm would be granted amnesty.

The plan also includes an economic development initiative described as a “special economic zone” to encourage investment and create jobs in Gaza. An interfaith dialogue process is proposed to promote coexistence.

While the roadmap acknowledges Palestinian aspirations for statehood, it does not provide a timeline or formal recognition, stating only that conditions may eventually allow for such a process once governance reforms are achieved.

Earlier, it was reported that Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu used his address to the United Nations General Assembly to firmly oppose international moves to recognize a Palestinian state.