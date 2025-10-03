Last chance: Trump sets deadline for ceasefire deal with Hamas

In a Truth Social post, Trump described Hamas as “a ruthless and violent threat” and said the group’s October 7 attack had resulted in widespread killings and suffering, including civilian casualties. He added that Israeli forces have since inflicted heavy losses on Hamas fighters and that the remaining militants are encircled.

“I am asking that all innocent Palestinians immediately leave this area of potentially great future death for safer parts of Gaza. Everyone will be well cared for by those who are waiting to help,” he wrote.

Trump said the peace proposal currently on the table has backing from some Middle Eastern countries and Israel. He called it “one last chance” for Hamas to accept terms he described as favorable to all parties and that include the release of hostages.

“This deal also spares the lives of all remaining Hamas fighters! The details of the document are known to the world, and it is a great one for all! We will have peace in the Middle East one way or the other. The violence and bloodshed will stop. Release the hostages, all of them, including the bodies of those who are dead, now,” he said.

Trump set the deadline for Sunday, October 5, at 6 p.m. Washington, D.C. time, which corresponds to Monday, October 6, at 4 a.m. in Astana.

“If this last-chance agreement is not reached, all hell, like no one has ever seen before, will break out against Hamas. There will be peace in the Middle East one way or the other,” Trump concluded.

The 20-point peace proposal aimed at ending the conflict in Gaza was released earlier this week. On the same day, during a meeting with President Donald Trump at the White House, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu expressed his support for the initiative.