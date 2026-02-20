Trump orders release of UFO files

In a post on Truth Social, Trump instructed Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth and other agency heads “to begin the process of identifying and releasing” relevant materials. He also called for the disclosure of “any and all other information connected to these highly complex, but extremely interesting and important, matters.”

"Based on the tremendous interest shown, I will be directing the Secretary of War, and other relevant Departments and Agencies, to begin the process of identifying and releasing Government files related to alien and extraterrestrial life, unidentified aerial phenomena (UAP), and… pic.twitter.com/3fKQ7wrSvi — The White House (@WhiteHouse) February 20, 2026

It remains unclear what documents could be made public or what they might contain. The Pentagon has for decades tracked reports of what it refers to as unidentified aerial phenomena, or UAPs. However, a 2024 Defense Department report stated that no government investigation has confirmed the existence of extraterrestrial life.

Trump’s announcement followed recent remarks by former President Barack Obama, who said on a podcast that he believes aliens are real, arguing that “statistically, the universe is so vast that the odds are good there’s life out there.” He later clarified he had seen no evidence of contact during his presidency.

Responding to Obama’s comments, Trump told reporters he was unsure whether aliens exist but said the former president “made a big mistake” and “gave classified information.” “I may get him out of trouble by declassifying,” Trump added.

According to the Pentagon’s All domain Anomaly Resolution Office, many UAP sightings can be explained by birds, balloons, drones or satellites.

