Trump administration targets landmark climate finding

The landmark determination concluded that carbon dioxide and other emissions “may reasonably be anticipated to endanger the public health and welfare of current and future generations,” enabling federal limits on pollution from vehicles, power plants and industry.

In a statement released with EPA Administrator Lee Zeldin, Trump argued the rule “severely damaged the American auto industry and massively drove up prices for American consumers.”

Environmental and public health groups reacted with alarm, saying the decision rejects an overwhelming scientific consensus and removes longstanding safeguards.

“The title of this rule speaks for itself. It’s the endangerment finding,” said Abby Novinska Lois of Healthy Climate Wisconsin. “That’s been in place because we know the science is clear that greenhouse gases harm public health and welfare. The rule protected Americans’ health, and now, it’s gone.”

Lawyers note the finding has underpinned climate policy since it followed a 2007 Supreme Court ruling affirming the agency’s authority to regulate such pollutants.

Brian Lynk of the Environmental Law and Policy Center said the repeal effectively declares that years of accumulated evidence were mistaken. “They’re saying, ‘What we found in 2009 and reaffirmed in 2023 and all those years of data in between, all that was wrong. We’ve decided this isn’t an issue.’”

Advocates warn the rollback could increase pollution, worsen air quality and trigger new court battles over federal climate authority.

