Trump dismisses AI fears amid China race
U.S. President Donald Trump has dismissed growing warnings about the risks posed by artificial intelligence, stressing that Washington must retain its technological lead over China, reports a Qazinform News Agency correspondent.
“You have a lot of very negative forces that are bringing it up that shouldn’t be bringing it up, and they’re bringing up things that won’t happen,” Trump said during a visit to Ireland.
“We’re leading China on AI, and, frankly, I want to keep it that way because whoever wins AI, wins,” he added.
His remarks followed calls from Anthropic CEO Dario Amodei to slow AI development “to reduce the risk that something goes seriously wrong.” OpenAI CEO Sam Altman and xAI owner Elon Musk backed the warning.
David Sacks, a technology investor serving on Trump’s Council of Advisors on Science and Technology, urged AI companies to act independently.
“Stop pretending you need anyone else’s permission,” he wrote on X, calling on developers to pace frontier research themselves.
Meanwhile, Democratic Representative Lori Trahan called for congressional action.
“Safety researchers are resigning, powerful AI models are breaking out of their labs, and companies are racing ahead anyway,” she wrote on X. “It’s past time for Congress to get off the sidelines and do its job.”
Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that US President Donald Trump had promised a $5,000 payment to every adult American citizen if Republicans retained control of both chambers of Congress in the November midterm elections.