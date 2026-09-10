Trump promises $5,000 dividend if Republicans win midterms

“If the Republicans win the House of Representatives and the United States Senate, both of them, because of our tremendous strength and success economically, I will issue a dividend to every adult citizen in the United States of America for $5,000,” Trump told the Republican Midterm Convention in Dallas.

.@POTUS announces the TRUMP DIVIDEND: If Republicans win both the House and the Senate, because of our tremendous economic success, I will issue a dividend to every adult citizen in the United States for $5,000 pic.twitter.com/s4orJJGx9d — Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) September 10, 2026

The president described the proposed payment as the “Trump dividend” and compared it to a successful company distributing cash to its shareholders.

“The only caveat I have is that the dividend that we’re making must be spent in the United States of America,” Trump added.

Trump did not explain how the payments would be funded. Providing $5,000 to every US adult could cost more than $1 trillion and would require congressional approval.

Vice President JD Vance later suggested that wealthy Americans might not qualify and indicated that tariff revenue could help finance the proposal.

Trump urged supporters to treat the midterms as if he were personally running.

“What I really want you to do is pretend, please, that I am on the ballot,” he said. “Vote Republican and we will leave the world in our dust for generations to come,” Trump added.

The president also pledged to campaign in competitive races across the country.

The November 3 elections will determine control of the House of Representatives and the Senate during the final two years of Trump’s term.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that Iceland had summoned US Ambassador Billy Long after President Donald Trump shared a map depicting the Nordic country and several other nations under the American flag.