Trump declares ‘The Moon is ours’

Trump posted an image on Sunday, September 6, without further explanation.

The Moon post came amid a series of unusual geographic claims and proposed name changes from the U.S. president.

On the same day, Trump shared a map in which “Mexico” in the name New Mexico was crossed out and replaced with “America.”

He later said “many people” had suggested renaming the U.S. state “New America,” calling the proposed name “more prestigious and beautiful.”

Days earlier, Trump also said the United States had the Strait of Hormuz “under U.S.A. control” and asked whether the strategically important waterway should be renamed the “Trump Strait.”

The posts follow Trump’s August executive order directing U.S. federal agencies to refer to Lake Ontario as “Lake America.” Earlier in his second term, he also ordered the U.S. government to use the name “Gulf of America” for the Gulf of Mexico.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that the White House launched a MAGA-themed online arcade.