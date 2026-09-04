The new “Arcade” section of the official White House website features five games covering immigration, public health, legislation and savings accounts for children.

“Rio Run,” inspired by the classic game Snake, asks a player to patrol the Rio Grande and collect people attempting to cross the U.S. border. Another game, “Build the Wall,” challenges users to stack bricks and “protect the border from the coming horde.”

Easily distracted? We might have the solution.https://t.co/qIR69AxSnm 🕹️ pic.twitter.com/xfmEeTDl0J — The White House (@WhiteHouse) September 4, 2026

“Supply Line” focuses on the administration’s Make America Healthy Again initiative, with players removing food that does not meet its standards. “Flappy Bill” features a bald eagle carrying legislation across Washington’s National Mall, while “Trump Savings Tycoon” tasks players with collecting money to “fill your kids’ Trump Accounts.”

“This administration is laser-focused on ways to innovate and tell the story of the president's many accomplishments in a way that resonates with every American,” a White House official said.

The launch was promoted through animations parodying popular gaming platforms, including one transforming the Sega logo into “MAGA,” Trump’s Make America Great Again slogan.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that U.S. President Donald Trump had proposed renaming the Strait of Hormuz after himself.