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    Trump proposes renaming Strait of Hormuz

    16:54, 3 September 2026

    U.S. President Donald Trump has proposed renaming the Strait of Hormuz after himself, Qazinform News Agency reports.

    Trump proposes renaming Strait of Hormuz
    Photo credit: media.az

    “Now that we have it under U.S.A. control, should we change the name Hormuz Strait to TRUMP STRAIT???" Trump posted on Truth Social.

    "Like America itself, it would be “hotter” than ever before!”

    Later, the White House released a map of the Persian Gulf with the proposed name. However, a few hours afterward, Trump indicated that he was not insisting on the renaming.

    “It was just thrown out there,” he said.

    About a fifth of the world's oil is transported through the Strait of Hormuz. Washington claims to control the shipping route, while Tehran claims to have effectively closed the strait.

    The statement comes after a new escalation of hostilities in the Strait of Hormuz. On Tuesday, American forces struck Iranian targets, accusing Tehran of attempting to plant mines in the waters. Iran responded with attacks on American military bases in countries in the region.

    During his second term in office, Trump has repeatedly proposed changing the geographical names of international bodies of water, at least partly to poke fun at other countries.

    World News USA Donald Trump The Strait of Hormuz
    Arailym Temirgaliyeva
    Arailym Temirgaliyeva
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