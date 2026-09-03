Trump proposes renaming Strait of Hormuz

“Now that we have it under U.S.A. control, should we change the name Hormuz Strait to TRUMP STRAIT???" Trump posted on Truth Social.

"Like America itself, it would be “hotter” than ever before!”

Later, the White House released a map of the Persian Gulf with the proposed name. However, a few hours afterward, Trump indicated that he was not insisting on the renaming.

“It was just thrown out there,” he said.

President Trump on renaming the Strait of Hormuz to 'Trump Strait': "It was just thrown out there." pic.twitter.com/xkv8QdUzGH — CSPAN (@cspan) September 2, 2026

About a fifth of the world's oil is transported through the Strait of Hormuz. Washington claims to control the shipping route, while Tehran claims to have effectively closed the strait.

The statement comes after a new escalation of hostilities in the Strait of Hormuz. On Tuesday, American forces struck Iranian targets, accusing Tehran of attempting to plant mines in the waters. Iran responded with attacks on American military bases in countries in the region.

During his second term in office, Trump has repeatedly proposed changing the geographical names of international bodies of water, at least partly to poke fun at other countries.