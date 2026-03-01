Trump claims Iran’s Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei has been killed

According to Trump, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei “was unable to evade our intelligence and highly sophisticated surveillance systems,” adding that, in close coordination with Israel, “he and other leaders killed alongside him could do nothing.”

In the same post, the U.S. president announced the continuation of massive strikes and coordination with Israel, describing the developments as “an opportunity for the Iranian people to change the future of their country.”

Trump also claimed that part of Iran’s security forces is allegedly refusing to continue resistance.

Meanwhile, the official social media page of Ali Khamenei has published its first post since the recent escalation of the conflict. The post features an artistic illustration accompanied by text in Persian.

The top line reads: “In the name of the great Haidar (Ali), peace be upon him.”

به نام نامی حیدر علیه‌السلام pic.twitter.com/n848j6KASq — KHAMENEI.IR | فارسی (@Khamenei_fa) February 28, 2026

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that the State of Israel and the United States had launched what they described as a preemptive strike against Iran. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu announced the start of an operation aimed at eliminating what he called an “existential threat.”

As tensions intensified, several Middle Eastern countries reported missile launches and security threats allegedly linked to Iran’s actions.