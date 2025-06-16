Trump administration may expand U.S. travel ban to 36 countries

The move comes after President Trump earlier this month signed a proclamation barring entry to citizens from 12 countries, citing the need to protect national security and prevent threats from “foreign terrorists.” The directive is part of a broader immigration crackdown launched at the beginning of Trump’s second term.

According to the cable, signed by U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio, the State Department has given the 36 countries a 60-day deadline to address key security concerns. These include issues such as poor identity documentation, lack of cooperation in deportation procedures, visa overstays, and in some cases, links to terrorism or anti-American activity.

“The Department has identified 36 countries of concern that might be recommended for full or partial suspension of entry if they do not meet established benchmarks and requirements within 60 days,” the document states.

The countries at risk of a full or partial entry ban are: Angola, Antigua and Barbuda, Benin, Bhutan, Burkina Faso, Cabo Verde, Cambodia, Cameroon, Cote D'Ivoire, Democratic Republic of Congo, Djibouti, Dominica, Ethiopia, Egypt, Gabon, The Gambia, Ghana, Kyrgyzstan, Liberia, Malawi, Mauritania, Niger, Nigeria, Saint Kitts and Nevis, Saint Lucia, Sao Tome and Principe, Senegal, South Sudan, Syria, Tanzania, Tonga, Tuvalu, Uganda, Vanuatu, Zambia, and Zimbabwe.

A senior State Department official commented:

“We are constantly reevaluating policies to ensure the safety of Americans and that foreign nationals follow our laws. The Department of State is committed to protecting our nation and its citizens by upholding the highest standards of national security and public safety through our visa process.”

Earlier, it was reported that U.S. President Donald Trump had signed an executive order imposing a full travel ban on citizens of 12 countries, along with additional restrictions for citizens of seven more nations, the White House announced.