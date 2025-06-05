Donald Trump imposes new travel ban on citizens of 12 countries

The full ban applies to Afghanistan, Chad, Congo, Equatorial Guinea, Eritrea, Haiti, Iran, Libya, Myanmar, Somalia, Sudan, and Yemen. Enhanced restrictions have been introduced for Burundi, Cuba, Laos, Sierra Leone, Togo, Turkmenistan, and Venezuela.

“We cannot have open migration from any country where we cannot safely and reliably vet and screen... That is why today I am signing a new executive order placing travel restrictions on countries including Yemen, Somalia, Haiti, Libya, and numerous others,” President Trump said on X.

The order takes effect on June 9, 2025. Previously issued visas will remain valid.

According to Trump, the move follows a recent attack at a pro-Israel rally in Colorado, which he said highlighted the threats posed by inadequately vetted foreign nationals.

In addition, Trump signed a separate order suspending entry for foreign students seeking to study at Harvard University, citing “concerning foreign ties and radicalism” at the institution. The U.S. State Department was instructed to consider revoking current academic visas.

Previously, the U.S. administration had frozen Harvard’s funding, challenged its tax-exempt status, and launched an investigation into alleged hiring discrimination.

During his first presidential term in 2017, Trump had previously issued a similar ban targeting several Muslim-majority countries. After legal challenges, a revised version was upheld by the U.S. Supreme Court in 2018.

Earlier, it was reported that U.S. President Donald Trump called for a cap of around 15 percent on foreign students at Harvard University, while continuing to pressure the university to provide a list of its foreign students.