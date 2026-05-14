Türkiye among Kazakhstan's top investment partners — Head of State

"To date, Turkish entrepreneurs have invested around $6 billion into Kazakhstan’s economy. Kazakhstan’s investments in the economy of brotherly Türkiye are also expanding and have reached about $2.5 billion. Presently, about 4,000 Turkish companies operate in Kazakhstan, and their activities serve as a cornerstone of our long-term partnership.

Türkiye is also among the five largest trading partners of our country. Bilateral trade turnover has grown by 8.8% and exceeded $5 billion. Of course, given the potential of our economies, we have every opportunity to boost this figure.

I am confident that the Kazakhstan-Türkiye Business Forum, in which Mr. Recep Tayyip Erdoğan and I will participate today, will contribute to expanding the trade and economic cooperation between our two countries. We are always ready to support Turkish investors as open and reliable partners. We invite Turkish companies to take part in major, long-term strategic projects," said the President of Kazakhstan.