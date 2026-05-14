Türkiye among Kazakhstan's top investment partners — Head of State
During a press briefing following talks with Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev stated that Türkiye is among Kazakhstan's largest investment partners, Qazinform News Agency reports, citing the Akorda press service.
"To date, Turkish entrepreneurs have invested around $6 billion into Kazakhstan’s economy. Kazakhstan’s investments in the economy of brotherly Türkiye are also expanding and have reached about $2.5 billion. Presently, about 4,000 Turkish companies operate in Kazakhstan, and their activities serve as a cornerstone of our long-term partnership.
Türkiye is also among the five largest trading partners of our country. Bilateral trade turnover has grown by 8.8% and exceeded $5 billion. Of course, given the potential of our economies, we have every opportunity to boost this figure.
I am confident that the Kazakhstan-Türkiye Business Forum, in which Mr. Recep Tayyip Erdoğan and I will participate today, will contribute to expanding the trade and economic cooperation between our two countries. We are always ready to support Turkish investors as open and reliable partners. We invite Turkish companies to take part in major, long-term strategic projects," said the President of Kazakhstan.
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev stated that under the new Constitution, all forms of property are guaranteed and equally protected in Kazakhstan, with investor rights fully safeguarded.
"Furthermore, our Turkish friends can take advantage of the national Altyn Visa program. Entrepreneurs and specialists who obtain this visa are granted tax and migration benefits.
Amid the current geopolitical environment, the strategic role of the transport and logistics sector is gaining particular importance. Today, we are seeing steady growth in freight traffic between the two countries. At the end of last year, rail freight volumes increased by 35%, and road freight by 5%.
Our nations can be called a bridge firmly linking East and West. We need to make the most of this shared asset. Therefore, together with the esteemed Mr. Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, we have agreed to bolster the capacity of the Middle Corridor by implementing a series of projects. I believe this decision fully serves the interests of both nations.
At the same time, air transport and cargo logistics remain strategically vital. TAV Airports Holding intends to transform Almaty International Airport into a logistics hub for Central Asia. For our part, we are ready to provide comprehensive support for this project. We look forward to close cooperation with Turkish investors in implementing other initiatives in the transport and logistics sector. The Government of Kazakhstan stands ready to grant special preferences to Turkish businesses," the President noted.
Earlier, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said that the Kazakh and Turkish peoples are bound by centuries-old fraternal ties.
As Qazinform News Agency reported, Presidents Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and Recep Tayyip Erdoğan signed the Declaration on Eternal Friendship and Expanded Strategic Partnership between Kazakhstan and Türkiye.
It is worth noting that the President of Türkiye arrived in Astana on Wednesday for a state visit to Kazakhstan.