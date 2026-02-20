EN
    Tokayev’s initiative catches the eye of American political analyst Aaron Rupar

    01:35, 20 February 2026

    The speech delivered by President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev at the Board of Peace meeting in Washington, D.C., has drawn the attention of one of the most prominent American political commentators, Aaron Rupar, Qazinform News Agency reports.

    Board of Peace
    Photo credit: Akorda

    Rupar posted a video of President Tokayev proposing the establishment of a special award named after U.S. President Donald Trump. The footage of the speech quickly went viral on the social media platform X, sparking a heated debate among international users and media outlets.

    Aaron Rupar is known as an influential independent observer whose publications are regularly cited by American media and utilized in political analytics.

    Screenshot

    Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that Kassym-Jomart Tokayev arrived in Washington, D.C. on a working visit. President Tokayev joined the inaugural Board of Peace meeting, where he delivered a speech. The President of Kazakhstan affirmed the nation's commitment to joining efforts aimed at the stabilization and reconstruction of Gaza.

