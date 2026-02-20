Rupar posted a video of President Tokayev proposing the establishment of a special award named after U.S. President Donald Trump. The footage of the speech quickly went viral on the social media platform X, sparking a heated debate among international users and media outlets.

Kazakstan leader: "I'd like to propose to establish a special President Trump award ... " pic.twitter.com/sCU0P4Kees — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) February 19, 2026

Aaron Rupar is known as an influential independent observer whose publications are regularly cited by American media and utilized in political analytics.

Screenshot

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that Kassym-Jomart Tokayev arrived in Washington, D.C. on a working visit. President Tokayev joined the inaugural Board of Peace meeting, where he delivered a speech. The President of Kazakhstan affirmed the nation's commitment to joining efforts aimed at the stabilization and reconstruction of Gaza.