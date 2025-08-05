Tokayev meets with Turkmen President Serdar Berdimuhamedov

Kazakh leader Tokayev highlighted that this event is a key platform for sharing experiences and developing practical solutions to the ongoing challenges facing the landlocked developing countries.

The meeting also discussed issues of strengthening cooperation in trade-economic, energy and transit-transport sectors.

The presidents of both nations reaffirmed their commitment to comprehensive development of the Kazakh-Turkmen strategic partnership.

As reported previously, Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has addressed today the 3rd UN Conference on Landlocked Developing Countries.

President Tokayev also attended an informal meeting of the Central Asian leaders.

During a brief conversation with Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov, Chairman of the People's Council of Turkmenistan, the Kazakh leader noted that cooperation between Kazakhstan and Turkmenistan is developing progressively and demonstrates an upward trend.

To note, Turkmenistan's Awaza hosts the 3rd UN Conference on Landlocked Developing Countries on August 5 to 8.