President Tokayev attends informal meeting of Central Asian leaders

The informal meeting of the Central Asian leaders took place prior to the opening ceremony of the 3rd UN Conference on Landlocked Developing Countries.

The meeting centered around the priority areas of further cooperation of the region’s countries.

Earlier it was reported that President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev arrived at the Awaza Congress Center to attend the official welcoming ceremony of the heads of delegations.

The 3rd UN Conference on Landlocked Developing Countries will be held in Awaza, Turkmenistan, from August 5 to 8.