    President Tokayev attends informal meeting of Central Asian leaders

    10:18, 5 August 2025

    President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has participated in the informal meeting of the heads of state of Central Asia, Kazinform News Agency learned from the Akorda press service.

    Photo credit: Akorda

    The informal meeting of the Central Asian leaders took place prior to the opening ceremony of the 3rd UN Conference on Landlocked Developing Countries.

    The meeting centered around the priority areas of further cooperation of the region’s countries.

    Earlier it was reported that President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev arrived at the Awaza Congress Center to attend the official welcoming ceremony of the heads of delegations.

    The 3rd UN Conference on Landlocked Developing Countries will be held in Awaza, Turkmenistan, from August 5 to 8.

