Tokayev holds brief conversation with Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov

The Kazakh leader noted that cooperation between Kazakhstan and Turkmenistan is developing progressively and demonstrates an upward trend.

The very fact that such an important forum with the personal participation of the UN Secretary-General shows the strong international standing of Turkmenistan, which has been pursuing the policy of positive neutrality for 30 years, said Tokayev. “Kazakhstan fully supports this policy,” added the Kazakh President.

In turn, Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov commended the exceptional nature of Kazakh-Turkmen relations.

The interlocutors highlighted that both nations attach great importance to continued strengthening of friendship and kind-neighborliness.

Earlier, it was reported President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev of Kazakhstan arrived in Turkmenistan to attend the third UN Conference on Landlocked Developing Countries.