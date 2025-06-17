Tokayev urges Central Asian states to jointly fight cybercrimes

“Kazakhstan consistently advocates for Central Asia, situated in the heart of Eurasia, to be an epicenter of peace, sustainable security, and positive interaction,” President Tokayev said at the II Central Asia – China Summit in Astana. “We are determined to continue contributing to the strengthening of peace and security, firmly combating religious extremism, terrorism, separatism, drug trafficking, illegal arms trade, illegal migration, and human trafficking.”

The President of Kazakhstan went on to emphasize that countering international cybercrime requires special attention.

“We propose establishing regular contacts between the heads of agencies responsible for cybersecurity,” Kassym-Jomart Tokayev told participants of the summit.

The II Central Asia – China Summit has kicked off earlier in the Kazakh capital. Head of State Kasym-Jomart Tokayev addressed the participants of the Central Asia – China Summit, announcing that Kazakhstan and China will ink a cooperation agreement in nuclear energy.