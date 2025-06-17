Kassym-Jomart Tokayev addresses II Central Asia – China Summit in Astana

In his remarks, Kazakh leader Kassym-Jomart Tokayev expressed gratitude to China’s Xi Jinping for the visit and active engagement in the regional agenda.

We commend the progressive and peace-orientated polity of China, which contributes to sustainable development and deepening of cooperation among the Central Asian nations. This provides unique opportunities for creative partnerships and building a shared future, said Tokayev.

The Kazakh President also expressed his gratefulness to the leaders of the Central Asian nations for their active participation and support of greater regional interaction as well as welcomed Sun Weidong, Secretary General of the Secretariat of the Central Asia-China format.

Kassym-Jomart Tokayev also highlighted that the first Central Asia – China Summit, held in China’s Xi’an in 2023, marked the beginning of dynamic development of the regional civilization in a new format.

The Kazakh leader said: "The Summit is to focus on cooperation prospects in political, trade, economic, cultural-humanitarian spheres as well as exchanges of views on the ongoing regional and global issues".

As reported previously, the second Central Asia – China Summit has kicked off in the Kazakh capital.