EN
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • Kazakhstan
    President
    Politics
    Economy
    Analytics
    World
    Incidents

    II Central Asia – China Summit begins in Astana

    16:20, 17 June 2025

    II Central Asia – China Summit has kicked off in the Kazakh capital, Kazinform News Agency reports.

    II Central Asia – China Summit begins in Astana
    Photo credit: Soltan Zhexenbekov / Kazinform

    The Summit is expected to focus on the issues of strengthening regional interaction, political dialogue expansion, deepening trade and economic ties, development of transport and transit integration, as well as energy, innovations, and sustainable development issues.

    Special attention will be given to ensuring regional security, coordination of joint efforts to counter transnational threats, as well as promotion of cultural and humanitarian exchange.

    The Summit will end with the adoption of Astana Declaration and the Treaty of Eternal Friendship, Good-Neighborliness and Cooperation, called to enshrine the sides’ aspiration for further deepening of multilateral partnership based on the principles of mutual respect, trust and common responsibility. 

    Kazakhstan China Central Asia Politics Astana Events
    Arailym Temirgaliyeva
    Arailym Temirgaliyeva
    Автор
    Most popular
    See All