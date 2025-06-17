II Central Asia – China Summit begins in Astana

The Summit is expected to focus on the issues of strengthening regional interaction, political dialogue expansion, deepening trade and economic ties, development of transport and transit integration, as well as energy, innovations, and sustainable development issues.

Special attention will be given to ensuring regional security, coordination of joint efforts to counter transnational threats, as well as promotion of cultural and humanitarian exchange.

The Summit will end with the adoption of Astana Declaration and the Treaty of Eternal Friendship, Good-Neighborliness and Cooperation, called to enshrine the sides’ aspiration for further deepening of multilateral partnership based on the principles of mutual respect, trust and common responsibility.