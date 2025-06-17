Kazakhstan, China to ink agreement on cooperation in nuclear energy - President

“Energy cooperation remains a key factor of regional sustainability. 20% of the world’s uranium reserves, more than 17% of the global oil reserves, 7% of natural gas, as well as hefty reserves of rare earth metals are concentrated in Central Asia. In other words, the potential of cooperation in this sector, without exaggeration, is enormous. We hope to intensify exchange of advanced technologies and modernization of energy infrastructure,” said Kassym-Jomart Tokayev.

The President pointed out the importance of strengthening regional energy security, technological development and diversification of energy sources.