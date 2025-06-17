Kazakhstan, China to ink agreement on cooperation in nuclear energy - President
Taking the floor at the II Central Asia – China Summit in Astana, President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said that Kazakhstan is drafting an agreement on cooperation with China in nuclear energy, Kazinform News Agency reports.
“Energy cooperation remains a key factor of regional sustainability. 20% of the world’s uranium reserves, more than 17% of the global oil reserves, 7% of natural gas, as well as hefty reserves of rare earth metals are concentrated in Central Asia. In other words, the potential of cooperation in this sector, without exaggeration, is enormous. We hope to intensify exchange of advanced technologies and modernization of energy infrastructure,” said Kassym-Jomart Tokayev.
The President pointed out the importance of strengthening regional energy security, technological development and diversification of energy sources.
“With the consideration of rich, successful experience of China in the development of nuclear energy, we are interested in development of sustainable cooperation in this strategic sector. We will prepare for signing the agreement in the nearest future,” the Kazakh President said.