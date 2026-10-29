Tokayev, OTS leaders inaugurate Alley of Turkic World in Ankara

National pavilions of Türkiye, Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Uzbekistan and Turkmenistan were set up at the site.

Photo credit: Akorda

The exhibits showcase the unity and solidarity of the brotherly nations, their diverse cultures and rich spiritual traditions.

Photo credit: Akorda

The Kazakh yurt, in particular, symbolizes the spirit of the Great Steppe and the shared historical roots of the Turkic world. The presidents were briefed on the origins of ancient Turkic civilization reflected in the yurt’s interior design, including the heritage of the Saka people, the Kazakh people's harmonious way of life in unity with nature, and the image of modern Kazakhstan.

Photo credit: Akorda

The heads of state were also presented with the Saka Hunter sculpture, which showcases the Kazakh tradition of hunting with birds of prey and Tazy hunting dogs.

Photo credit: Akorda

In addition, the distinguished guests viewed the Orkhon inscriptions, which provide extensive insights into ancient Turkic culture.

Photo credit: Akorda

Tokayev and the leaders of the OTS member states also took part in a tree-planting ceremony at the Alley of the Turkic World.

Photo credit: Akorda

As it was reported, on Wednesday, the presidents of Kazakhstan and Türkiye held talks in an extended format. Kassym-Jomart Tokayev emphasized that he attaches particular importance to expanding cooperation with Türkiye.

The two sides also discussed prospects for cooperation in transport and logistics, energy, artificial intelligence, agriculture, and the defense industry, as well as ways to strengthen cultural and humanitarian ties.