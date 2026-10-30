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    OTS leaders attend concert featuring prominent Turkic world performers

    02:24, 30 October 2026

    The leaders of the member states of the Organization of Turkic States (OTS) attended a concert celebrating the arts and culture of the Turkic world, in Ankara, Qazinform News Agency reports, citing Akorda.

    OTS leaders attend concert celebrating Turkic world arts and culture
    Photo credit: Ankara

    The program featured selected works from OTS member states performed by the Turkic World Ensemble and the Presidential Symphony Orchestra of the Republic of Türkiye.

    OTS leaders attend concert featuring Turkic world performers
    Photo credit: Akorda
    OTS leaders attend concert featuring Turkic world performers
    Photo credit: Akorda

    The concert also featured traditional dances from Turkic states, as well as performances by renowned Turkish singer Kıraç and Kazakhstan’s People’s Artist Dimash Qudaibergen.

    OTS leaders attend concert featuring Turkic world performers
    Photo credit: Akorda
    OTS leaders attend concert featuring Turkic world performers
    Photo credit: Akorda

    As it was reported, Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev arrived at the Presidential Complex in Ankara to attend the opening ceremony of the 13th Summit of the Organization of Turkic States (OTS).

    President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and leaders of the OTS member states inaugurated the Alley of the Turkic World in Beştepe Park in Ankara.

     

    Kazakhstan Turkic speaking states Organization of Turkic States (OTS) Culture President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev Dimash Kudaibergen
    Arailym Temirgaliyeva
    Arailym Temirgaliyeva
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