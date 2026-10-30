OTS leaders attend concert featuring prominent Turkic world performers
The leaders of the member states of the Organization of Turkic States (OTS) attended a concert celebrating the arts and culture of the Turkic world, in Ankara, Qazinform News Agency reports, citing Akorda.
The program featured selected works from OTS member states performed by the Turkic World Ensemble and the Presidential Symphony Orchestra of the Republic of Türkiye.
The concert also featured traditional dances from Turkic states, as well as performances by renowned Turkish singer Kıraç and Kazakhstan’s People’s Artist Dimash Qudaibergen.
As it was reported, Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev arrived at the Presidential Complex in Ankara to attend the opening ceremony of the 13th Summit of the Organization of Turkic States (OTS).
President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and leaders of the OTS member states inaugurated the Alley of the Turkic World in Beştepe Park in Ankara.