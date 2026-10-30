OTS leaders attend concert featuring prominent Turkic world performers

The program featured selected works from OTS member states performed by the Turkic World Ensemble and the Presidential Symphony Orchestra of the Republic of Türkiye.

Photo credit: Akorda

Photo credit: Akorda

The concert also featured traditional dances from Turkic states, as well as performances by renowned Turkish singer Kıraç and Kazakhstan’s People’s Artist Dimash Qudaibergen.

Photo credit: Akorda

Photo credit: Akorda

As it was reported, Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev arrived at the Presidential Complex in Ankara to attend the opening ceremony of the 13th Summit of the Organization of Turkic States (OTS).

President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and leaders of the OTS member states inaugurated the Alley of the Turkic World in Beştepe Park in Ankara.