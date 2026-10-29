Tokayev arrives at OTS Summit opening ceremony in Ankara
21:02, 29 October 2026
Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has arrived at the Presidential Complex in Ankara to attend the opening ceremony of the 13th Summit of the Organization of Turkic States (OTS), Qazinform News Agency reports, citing Akorda.
The Head of State was welcomed by Turkish Vice President Cevdet Yılmaz.
As it was reported, on Wednesday, the presidents of Kazakhstan and Türkiye held talks in an extended format. Kassym-Jomart Tokayev emphasized that he attaches particular importance to expanding cooperation with Türkiye.
The two sides also discussed prospects for cooperation in transport and logistics, energy, artificial intelligence, agriculture, and the defense industry, as well as ways to strengthen cultural and humanitarian ties.