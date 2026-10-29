Tokayev arrives at OTS summit opening ceremony in Ankara

The Head of State was welcomed by Turkish Vice President Cevdet Yılmaz.

Photo credit: Akorda

As it was reported, on Wednesday, the presidents of Kazakhstan and Türkiye held talks in an extended format. Kassym-Jomart Tokayev emphasized that he attaches particular importance to expanding cooperation with Türkiye.

Photo credit: Akorda

The two sides also discussed prospects for cooperation in transport and logistics, energy, artificial intelligence, agriculture, and the defense industry, as well as ways to strengthen cultural and humanitarian ties.