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    Tokayev arrives at OTS Summit opening ceremony in Ankara

    21:02, 29 October 2026

    Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has arrived at the Presidential Complex in Ankara to attend the opening ceremony of the 13th Summit of the Organization of Turkic States (OTS), Qazinform News Agency reports, citing Akorda.

    Tokayev arrives at OTS summit opening ceremony in Ankara
    Photo credit: Akorda

    The Head of State was welcomed by Turkish Vice President Cevdet Yılmaz.

    Tokayev arrives at OTS summit opening ceremony in Ankara
    Photo credit: Akorda

    As it was reported, on Wednesday, the presidents of Kazakhstan and Türkiye held talks in an extended format.  Kassym-Jomart Tokayev emphasized that he attaches particular importance to expanding cooperation with Türkiye.

    Tokayev arrives at OTS Summit opening ceremony in Ankara
    Photo credit: Akorda

    The two sides also discussed prospects for cooperation in transport and logistics, energy, artificial intelligence, agriculture, and the defense industry, as well as ways to strengthen cultural and humanitarian ties.

    President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev Politics Foreign policy Organization of Turkic States (OTS) Turkic speaking states
    Arailym Temirgaliyeva
    Arailym Temirgaliyeva
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