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    Tokayev tours Mynzhyldyk alley and GreenLine park in Astana

    20:01, 19 September 2026

    President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has inspected the progress of landscaping at the Mynzhyldyk alley and the GreenLine linear park's phase two, Qazinform News Agency reports, citing the Akorda press service.

    Tokayev tours Mynzhyldyk alley and GreenLine park in Astana
    Photo source: Akorda
    Tokayev tours Mynzhyldyk alley and GreenLine park in Astana
    Photo source: Akorda

    Earlier today, the Head of State, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, planted a tree at the Presidential Park in Astana alongside activists and volunteers in furtherance of the Taza Qazaqstan environmental campaign.

    Tokayev tours Mynzhyldyk alley and GreenLine park in Astana
    Photo source: Akorda

    The President then received reports from the heads of relevant government agencies, including Astana Akim (Mayor) Zhenis Kassymbek and Minister of Ecology and Natural Resources Alibek Kuantyrov.

    Tokayev tours Mynzhyldyk alley and GreenLine park in Astana
    Photo source: Akorda

    Furthermore, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev addressed participants of the Taza Qazaqstan campaign.

    Tokayev tours Mynzhyldyk alley and GreenLine park in Astana
    Photo source: Akorda
    Tokayev tours Mynzhyldyk alley and GreenLine park in Astana
    Photo source: Akorda
    Tokayev tours Mynzhyldyk alley and GreenLine park in Astana
    Photo source: Akorda
    Tokayev tours Mynzhyldyk alley and GreenLine park in Astana
    Photo source: Akorda
    Tokayev tours Mynzhyldyk alley and GreenLine park in Astana
    Photo source: Akorda
    Tokayev tours Mynzhyldyk alley and GreenLine park in Astana
    Photo source: Akorda
    President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev Astana
    Almas Zhexenbekov
    Almas Zhexenbekov
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