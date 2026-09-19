Tokayev tours Mynzhyldyk alley and GreenLine park in Astana

Photo source: Akorda

Earlier today, the Head of State, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, planted a tree at the Presidential Park in Astana alongside activists and volunteers in furtherance of the Taza Qazaqstan environmental campaign.

Photo source: Akorda

The President then received reports from the heads of relevant government agencies, including Astana Akim (Mayor) Zhenis Kassymbek and Minister of Ecology and Natural Resources Alibek Kuantyrov.

Photo source: Akorda

Furthermore, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev addressed participants of the Taza Qazaqstan campaign.

Photo source: Akorda

Photo source: Akorda

Photo source: Akorda

Photo source: Akorda

Photo source: Akorda