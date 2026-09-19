Tokayev tours Mynzhyldyk alley and GreenLine park in Astana
20:01, 19 September 2026
President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has inspected the progress of landscaping at the Mynzhyldyk alley and the GreenLine linear park's phase two, Qazinform News Agency reports, citing the Akorda press service.
Earlier today, the Head of State, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, planted a tree at the Presidential Park in Astana alongside activists and volunteers in furtherance of the Taza Qazaqstan environmental campaign.
The President then received reports from the heads of relevant government agencies, including Astana Akim (Mayor) Zhenis Kassymbek and Minister of Ecology and Natural Resources Alibek Kuantyrov.
Furthermore, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev addressed participants of the Taza Qazaqstan campaign.