We must build a strong environmental culture in society — Tokayev
President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev addressed participants of the Taza Qazaqstan environmental campaign, Qazinform News Agency reports.
As part of the Taza Qazaqstan environmental campaign, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev planted a tree at the Presidential Park in Astana alongside activists and volunteers.
"Today we all planted trees together in this park and took part in a shared and worthwhile endeavor. In fact, this is necessary and useful work for our society and the country as a whole. I sincerely thank all of you for your continued support of state policy," the President said.
The Head of State noted young people's contribution to environmental initiatives and called the campaign's participants true patriots.
"I consider young people who contribute to such good deeds to be true patriots. Because love for the Motherland, for one's native land, begins with one's own home, one's aul, and one's city," Kassym-Jomart Tokayev underscored.
According to him, a caring attitude toward nature and concern for the environment are part of the national values.
"This is a precept and legacy passed down to us by our ancestors. And according to the new Constitution, this approach and such actions are a civic duty. Therefore, the national project Taza Qazaqstan, which we launched together as a whole nation, is of special social and historical significance. We must become a country with a high environmental culture. I will emphasize once again: this is a crucial goal enshrined in the Constitution of our state," the President added.