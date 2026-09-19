We must build a strong environmental culture in society — Tokayev

As part of the Taza Qazaqstan environmental campaign, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev planted a tree at the Presidential Park in Astana alongside activists and volunteers.

"Today we all planted trees together in this park and took part in a shared and worthwhile endeavor. In fact, this is necessary and useful work for our society and the country as a whole. I sincerely thank all of you for your continued support of state policy," the President said.

The Head of State noted young people's contribution to environmental initiatives and called the campaign's participants true patriots.

"I consider young people who contribute to such good deeds to be true patriots. Because love for the Motherland, for one's native land, begins with one's own home, one's aul, and one's city," Kassym-Jomart Tokayev underscored.

According to him, a caring attitude toward nature and concern for the environment are part of the national values.