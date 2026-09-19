President briefed on Astana urban development, Taza Qazaqstan results

Astana Akim (Mayor) Zhenis Kassymbek reported on comprehensive greening and improvement works in the capital.

Photo source: Akorda

According to him, around 500 courtyards and public spaces have been improved in Astana in recent years. More than 170 courtyards and public areas, including parks, garden squares, and boulevards, are set to be completed by the end of this year.

Photo source: Akorda

Kassym-Jomart Tokayev was briefed on progress in shaping a unified system of public and recreational spaces along the Yessil River. The project envisions a continuous green corridor connecting parks, promenades, and sports areas across the city.

Photo source: Akorda

Minister of Ecology and Natural Resources Alibek Kuantyrov reported that over 2,000 environmental events have been held nationwide since the launch of the Taza Qazaqstan initiative. The initiative hauled away over 3.8 million tons of waste and eliminated roughly 10,000 illegal dumpsites.

Photo source: Akorda

As reported earlier, President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev planted a tree at the Presidential Park in Astana.