Tokayev says Kazakhstan to strengthen role as transport hub between China and Europe

Tokayev said that amid the profound transformation of the global economy, Kazakhstan and China can develop a modern and effective model of cooperation based on mutual trust, openness and shared long-term interests.

The president highlighted transport and logistics as one of the key areas for further mutually beneficial cooperation between the two countries.

“Together with international partners, we are expanding railway capacity, upgrading highways and seaports, developing air cargo and cross-border infrastructure. A network of logistics hubs has been established from Lianyungang to Aktau, linking China’s coast with the Caspian Sea,” Tokayev said.

He added that a Kazakh-Chinese terminal in Chengdu, where Kazakhstan plans to open a Consulate General, will become a new important link in the logistics network.

“Developing the Middle Corridor, which is shaping a modern configuration of transport links between Asia and Europe, is a priority task,” Tokayev said.

The president noted that companies participating in the forum are already actively involved in expanding the capacity of transit hubs. According to forecasts, the number of container trains traveling from China to Europe is expected to reach 3,000 by 2029.

Tokayev said the growth would strengthen Kazakhstan’s position as one of the key transport hubs in global logistics chains.

He also outlined several joint infrastructure and logistics initiatives.

In August, Tokayev launched construction of the Aral-Caspian highway, which he said would significantly increase the capacity of the East-West route.

Large-scale construction of the Moiynty-Kyzylzhar and Bakhty-Ayagoz railway lines is also expected to be completed soon.

The president said freight transportation transparency is being enhanced through the joint introduction of digital technologies under the pilot Smart Border project.

In cooperation with Chinese corporation Minmetals Logistics, Kazakhstan is also developing a logistics corridor incorporating autonomous transport technologies and digital solutions.

“This is a unique project for our country,” Tokayev said.

He also emphasized the importance of developing multimodal transportation. Kazakhstan’s national air cargo carrier, Alatau Air Cargo, has begun operations, while major international cargo airlines, including Cathay Pacific Cargo, are entering the Kazakhstani market.

Civil aviation is also playing an important role, Tokayev said, noting that new routes have been launched this year connecting Almaty with Xi’an and Shanghai, Astana with Guangzhou, and Aktau with Urumqi.

“This week, the first direct passenger route connected the cities of Almaty and Chongqing,” the president said.

Earlier, President Tokayev said Kazakhstan and China aim to increase trade up to 100 billion US dollars.