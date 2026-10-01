Tokayev holds talks with UAE officials on Middle Corridor, AI

The President noted the special nature of relations between Kazakhstan and the United Arab Emirates, founded on strong bonds of friendship, mutual trust, and strategic partnership. It was emphasized that the UAE is among the top ten largest foreign investors in Kazakhstan. In 2025, FDI inflows from the UAE reached 1.64 billion US dollars, increasing 3.5-fold.

Taking the opportunity, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev conveyed his warm greetings to the President of the UAE, Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, and Vice President and Deputy Prime Minister of the UAE, Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

The meeting focused particular attention on the development of transport and logistics cooperation. The participants discussed the implementation of joint projects with AD Ports Group, the development of port infrastructure and the maritime fleet in the Caspian Sea, as well as further strengthening of the Middle Corridor.

The prospects for the Trans-Afghan Corridor and the establishment of long-term partnerships in maritime, rail, road and air transportation were also discussed.

Another key topic was partnership in artificial intelligence and digitalization. The Head of State highly valued cooperation with Presight AI in implementing projects aimed at developing supercomputing infrastructure, Smart City, and a national traffic video monitoring system.

The interlocutors also discussed opportunities for G42 to participate in the development of the large-scale “Data Center Valley” ecosystem in Ekibastuz.

Photo credit: Akorda

Photo credit: Akorda

In conclusion, in recognition of their contribution to the development of Kazakh-UAE relations, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev presented Suhail Al Mazrouei and Mansoor Al Mansoori with the Order of Dostyk of II Degree.

Earlier, it was reported that NVIDIA will participate in the next phase of Kazakhstan's Data Center Valley project. General Atlantic is also considering participation.