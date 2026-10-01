Kazakhstan's Data Center Valley project draws interest from General Atlantic

During the meeting, the parties discussed prospects for investment cooperation, the development of Kazakhstan’s technology sector, and the country’s artificial intelligence ecosystem.

Kassym-Jomart Tokayev noted that artificial intelligence and digital transformation are among Kazakhstan’s key development priorities. In this regard, he underscored the importance of attracting leading global investors and technology companies to the implementation of new projects.

Photo credit: Akorda

The President spoke about the development of a technology ecosystem in Kazakhstan bringing together Astana Hub, the International Centre for Artificial Intelligence Alem.ai, and Qazaq AI Research University. According to the Head of State, the development of this ecosystem is contributing to the emergence of technology companies capable of competing in global markets, including Higgsfield AI.

For his part, William Ford briefed Kassym-Jomart Tokayev on General Atlantic’s investment opportunities in high-growth companies in fintech, e-commerce, software and artificial intelligence, as well as in energy and digital infrastructure.

The meeting also focused on the implementation of the Data Center Valley project in Ekibastuz, aimed at creating a major infrastructure platform for artificial intelligence, cloud computing, and digital services. General Atlantic currently has a concrete interest in participating in the project.

Earlier, it was reported that NVIDIA is set to join the next phase of Kazakhstan's Data Center Valley project.