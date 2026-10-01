NVIDIA to join next phase of Kazakhstan's Data Center Valley project

Kassym-Jomart Tokayev noted that NVIDIA plays a key role in shaping the global artificial intelligence ecosystem. He stressed the importance of expanding the practical application of AI across Kazakhstan’s priority economic sectors.

The sides noted that mutually beneficial cooperation has already established a solid practical foundation. In particular, two supercomputing clusters based on NVIDIA technologies have been launched in Kazakhstan.

Photo credit: Akorda

Particular attention was paid to the implementation of the Data Center Valley project in Ekibastuz. The project envisages the development of computing infrastructure with a capacity of approximately 300 MW, with the potential to expand to 1 GW. The President underscored the importance of the agreements concluded with NVIDIA and Firebird for the successful implementation of the project.

For his part, Rev Lebaredian highly praised the progress of AI infrastructure development in Kazakhstan and outlined NVIDIA’s plans to participate in the next stage of the Data Center Valley project.

The meeting also addressed the development of Kazakhstan’s human capital and technology ecosystem.

Earlier, it was reported that as part of the AI & Digital Bridge 2026 International IT Forum, President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev visited an exhibition showcasing promising projects in artificial intelligence, digital technologies, and robotics.