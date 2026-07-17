Tokayev backs 'AI for benefit, AI for all' concept

Addressing the event, the Head of State said the conference reflects China’s outstanding achievements in artificial intelligence.

“Today, more than half of the world's AI researchers are from China. Chinese innovators account for the largest number of AI patents, and the country's dynamic innovation ecosystem is making breakthrough advances across many areas of cutting-edge technology,” the President said.

The Head of State backed the ‘AI for benefit, AI for all concept’ put forward by the World Artificial Intelligence Conference.

“We believe that the proposed principles should underpin our joint efforts to ensure that technological progress benefits all. I am confident that the future belongs to those who are able to closely cooperate and build strong partnerships based on mutual trust and common interests. In this context, the ambitious concept of building a community with a shared future for mankind, proposed by President Xi Jinping, is of utmost importance. Kazakhstan highly values ​​this far-sighted initiative and believes that it is particularly relevant in the era of artificial intelligence,” Kassym-Jomart Tokayev emphasized.

Earlier, it was reported that Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, President of Kazakhstan, had arrived in Shanghai, China, at the invitation of Xi Jinping, for a working visit.

On Thursday, the Head of State met top executives of China's high-tech companies.

During President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev's working visit to Shanghai, Kazakhstan and Chinese partners signed more than 70 commercial agreements worth over 15 billion US dollars.

Kassym-Jomart Tokayev held talks with Chinese President Xi Jinping.