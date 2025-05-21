EN
    Jennifer Lopez to give second concert in Almaty

    17:58, 21 May 2025

    Jennifer Lopez announced her second concert in Kazakhstan, Kazinform News Agency learned from Astana Concert.

    Jennifer Lopez
    Photo credit: instagram.com/jlo

    The American actress and singer will perform in Almaty on August 10 at the Central Stadium.

    Organizers say the tickets for the concert are non-refundable. This is one of the conditions put forward by the singer's international tour management for organizing the second show.

    Earlier, J.Lo announced the Up All Night international series of concerts during this summer. She will perform in the Kazakh capital as part of the Up All Night tour on August 1 at the Astana Arena.

