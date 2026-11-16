2026 maslikhat elections: President stresses equal conditions for all candidates

Kassym-Jomart Tokayev was briefed on the work of electoral bodies to prepare for the early elections of deputies of maslikhats at all levels, scheduled for November 29, 2026.

The President noted the importance of holding the elections in line with the constitutional principle of "Law and Order."

He also stressed the need to ensure equal conditions for all candidates and political parties.

The President emphasized that the upcoming renewal of the deputy corps will significantly strengthen the work of local representative bodies.

Earlier, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev held a meeting with the leadership of the National Security Committee. The President introduced Marat Irmenov, the newly appointed Chairman of the National Security Committee, and set out a number of tasks for him.